Blessing of the Animals
Christ Episcopal Church and St. Francis Episcopal Church will celebrate the Blessing of the Animals 9:30 a.m. today at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory in Temple.
“The Blessing of the Animals is an experience that we love to share with each other, and with all our special companions: furry, wiggly, cute, chirpy, and slinky! Cat and dog, lizard and spider, hamster and fish — all are welcome!,” said Ami J. Hooper, communications director for Christ Episcopal Church.
This year’s event also will include the Association for a Pet Adoption Center, who will have pets available for adoption. Participants are encouraged to bring pet food, treats, collars and other pet items to be donated to the center.
St. Matthew Catholic Church event
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 14051 E. Highway 190 in Rogers, will hold a fellowship event on Sunday.
The event will include a meal featuring Slovacek’s sausage, games, a silent auction, plant sale and music from the Good ‘Ol Boys band.
The meal will be served starting at 11 a.m. and plates cost $12 each. A drawing for $6,000 in prizes will be held at 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Ladies Fall Retreat at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a Ladies Fall Retreat Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.
The retreat, which is free and open to all ladies in the area, will feature speaker and author Peggy Joyce Ruth from Psalm 91 Ministries.
The event will begin Friday evening with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and Ruth will speak at 7 p.m. The retreat will continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be served Saturday and Ruth will speak twice.
Music will be lead by Austin Jones and there also will be door prizes.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084. To register for the event, visit www.creekfamily.org/retreat.
Saint Stephen Catholic Church fall festival
Saint Stephen Catholic Church of Salado will hold a fall festival Sunday, Oct. 17, at Tenroc Ranch 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
A barbecue dinner and Mexican food will be served at 10:30 a.m. Games, live and silent auctions will take place starting at 1 p.m.
Life Chain
The annual Life Chain event will take place Sunday in Temple.
Participants will gather at 1:45 p.m. at 31st Street and Loop 363 and the event will begin about 2 p.m.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”.
The event also will include a moment of silence.
Shoebox collection countdown
The Mid-Texas Area will host a countdown event celebration to kick off the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gift collection season 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the First Baptist Church of Rosebud, 111 Main St. in Rosebud.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the impact shoebox gifts have made in the lives of children in over 100 countries.
