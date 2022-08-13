Two-hundred-forty-seven years ago the Army Chaplain Corps was born and chaplains at Fort Hood recently celebrated the milestone along with other members of the Fort Hood community.
They began their celebration with a scavenger hunt at Miller Springs Nature Center in Belton where they were tasked with finding checkpoints with historical information about the Chaplain Corps.
Chaplain (Capt.) Joseph Perticone, 15th Military Intelligence Battalion, enjoyed working with his teammates and overcoming the challenges of navigating the trails.
“Hanging out with the other UMT members, getting lost with other UMT members and just working as a team, a network, to try to figure our way through it,” he said of his favorite part about the scavenger hunt. “I think that was pretty fun.”
Afterwards everyone gathered at the Spirit of Fort Hood to enjoy lunch, hear some words from Chaplain (Col.) Darren Chester, garrison chaplain of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood, and enjoy some celebratory cake.
“The cake … says, ‘24/7 for 247.’ The Chaplain Corps has been doing this for 247 years, just about one month shorter than our Army has been in existence,” Chester said. “At the request of Commander in Chief George Washington who went to the Continental Congress and said ‘I need chaplains.’ Washington understood the need to not only care for the soldier’s physical body (he) made sure they had the equipment to care for the soldiers’ souls as well.”
As a chaplain, Perticone loves caring for soldiers souls, but he said a chaplain’s job goes beyond that.
“I love the opportunity to make people’s lives better. Not only through the gospel, which I think is very important just sharing my faith and hopefully sharing my faith enough that other people would absorb it and make it their own faith, but also just helping people on a social, economic and mental health level as well,” he explained. “We’re very diverse with what we do. We’re not just religion, we help Soldiers within other aspects of their lives, and I think that’s awesome.”
Chester commented on the change that the Chaplain Corps has seen over the years, from having only chaplains representing Protestants to now having chaplains representing five other major religions – Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu.
“We’ve got quite a sampling or really a cross section of the Army here at Fort Hood. It’s really something to celebrate,” Chester said. “We’re the champions of religious freedom. Enabling our troops to practice their religion wherever they might be,” Chester said. “There are worship services to do. There are sacraments to provide. There are ordinances. There is religious education to provide. There’s all sorts of things that keep us busy doing that religious support mission that sustains the soul of those Soldiers.”
Perticone said celebrating the Chaplain Corps Anniversary highlights the important role that chaplains have in the Army both in the past and in the present.
“It just shows how important have a religious leader in the military ranks was back in the 1700’s at the beginning of our nation … and it’s still important today just having that person that could be a beacon of whether it’s faith or just hope,” he said. “Sometimes no matter what the situation is some people need hope in their lives. Just having that person, the chaplain and their religious affairs NCO or specialist to help them (and) be that beacon of hope – I think that’s why it’s so important to celebrate this day. To remember how valid our existence is in the Army, in this organization within the government. That we’re here for a purpose and our jobs are validated.”