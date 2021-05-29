It is hard to pinpoint the ways in which God works. Especially in moments where there seems to be no way out, we can find ourselves wondering, “What in the world is God doing? Why did this happen?”
In my short life of 29 years, I have found that, in retrospect, I often find the fingerprints of grace — those places God did not allow to go to waste even in the most challenging of times.
I grew up an “at-risk” youth and if it weren’t for some key people at some key points, my life could have turned out much different.
One of those challenges was writing. I hated all of my language arts and reading classes. In fact, my worst grades were always in those classes. Reading was boring and writing had too many rules about punctation and run-on sentences. It just made no sense.
But then, God got a hold of my life and I majored in “Religion” in college, a major that required a lot of reading and writing.
Afterwards, I decided to go to seminary, a master’s program that would require even more reading and writing. And then, a sweet lady from my church asked me if I would be willing to write a small devotional for the Temple newspaper and I accepted. And in the last few months of doing this, I have discovered something I never enjoyed until now.
Recently, this sweet lady was placed on hospice and was told she had less than six months to live.
This devotional is dedicated to her. In retrospect, I can see the finger prints of grace preparing me to meet you, that I might discover something new in which God wanted to work in my life. Thank you, friend. When He calls you home, rest well.