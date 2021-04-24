Years ago, Ford Motor Company had a slogan: “Ford has a better idea!” Well, God always has the better idea, even when you think your idea is the best. God’s better idea, most of the time, involves a miraculous intervention, usually at the lowest and most frustrating times in your life. Our heavenly Father always has a plan to bless His children; and within that plan, there usually is an even greater personal revelation that will supernaturally change their lives. Peter, Andrew, James, and John were experienced fishermen, but after working all night long they had nothing to show for their hard work; empty nets, empty boats, and empty wallets — nothing to take home to “Mama and the kids”— not to mention paying the bills. Things were looking right for a miracle!
Jesus approached these four fishermen with a miracle on the agenda. He said to Simon, “Let Me borrow your boat.” What was about to take place was the beginning of a miraculous provision in the midst of frustration, futility, and failure. A miracle from God involves a divine cooperation between God and man. Every miracle requires a “mustard-seed of faith” to be sown for a miracle; and Simon’s boat was the seed. (When Jesus asks to borrow “your boat” — your possessions, your talent, and even your life) — give Him everything. He will fill the emptiness with His fullness!
After Jesus used Simon’s boat, He said to him, “Launch out into the deep and let your nets down for a catch.” Simon said, “Master, we have toiled all night and caught nothing, nevertheless at Your word we will do so.” Contrary to his reasoning and the laws of fishing (one doesn’t catch fish during the day on the Sea of Galilee); Simon obeyed the Lord, and miraculously, caught a “boat load” of fish! (If you have not yet watched the new series, “The Chosen,” I would highly recommend it; especially Episode Four — “The Miraculous Catch of Fish”.)
The Lord had more in mind than just a financial breakthrough; He needed some disciples. (I believe that was the plan from the beginning.) Jesus then told these four fishermen, “Follow Me and I will make you fishers of men!” Their lives were never the same after that. (When men see your failures, they see your end; when God sees your failures, He sees your beginning!”)
Many Christians today have the same mental and emotional attitude as those four fishermen: “we have labored so long and have had very little results.” They are discouraged and frustrated because they have not yet experienced the fulfillment of their God-given vision. There are miracles on God’s agenda for your life that will be released at the right time that will bring about the fulfillment of that which the Lord had spoken to you. “The vision is yet for an appointed time…though it tarries; wait for it, because it will surely come!” (Habakkuk 2:3)
God’s plan and purpose for your life and your family will be fulfilled at the right time — God’s time! “Let us not grow weary in doing good; for in due season we shall reap, if we don’t give up.” (Galatians 6:9)
I know that there are hundreds of believers who are reading this article who have been through difficult times this last year. The pandemic, the political chaos, and the sense of hopelessness have caused many to lose heart and become discouraged. But be of good cheer! Jesus is headed your way, and He has a miracle on His mind, specifically designed for you! You are on the verge of a miraculous breakthrough! God is faithful!