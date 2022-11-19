Catholic Diocese of Austin 75th anniversary
The Catholic Diocese of Austin is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and a special event to kick off the celebration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event will include a festival mass with guest speaker Father Pinovnka, TOR, president of Steubenvile University and live praise music with the Dave Moore Band.
“I hold in prayer the many who came before us — those who were present at the founding of the Diocese of Austin and those faithful Catholics who settled here in Central Texas bringing their faith to this land; join me in remembering them. I look forward to seeing you at this historic event so that together we may give praise and glory to God,” the Rev. Joe S. Vásquez, Bishop of Austin, said.
The event is open to the public.
First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, will hold its annual Thanksgiving luncheon following the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday. The meal is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish such as salad, vegetable or dessert.
Senior Minister Mike Snell teaches a weekly Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church parlor. The current topic is 2nd Timothy. The Bible study is open to the public.
The first Sunday in the Advent season is Sunday, Nov. 28. The 10 a.m. worship service will include the lighting of the first Advent candle and a special first Advent Sunday message.
Impact Church Thanksgiving banquet
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold a Thanksgiving banquet at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon Monday at the First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third St. in Belton. The executive board will meet at 10 a.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays through Dec. 2. The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Grace Church in Salado
Grace Church, 5798 FM 2484 in Salado, is offering a grief share program for those struggling with the loss of a loved one. The 14-week program is now enrolling participants.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Mary Hendrix, who has served as a hospice chaplain for more than 20 years, will lead the group. For information contact Hendrix at 858-232-4692 or email mmhendrix@hotmail.com.
Holiday bazaar vendors sought
Vendors are sought for the annual holiday bazaar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S, Seventh St. in Temple.
The bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the St. Mary school gym Saturday, Dec. 3.
Vendors may register by emailing craftbazaar100@gmail.com.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For information call 254-718-6104.