Church anniversary
The congregation of Greater Belton Church of God in Christ will celebrate the 106th anniversary of the church, which was founded in 1916, during a special event at 4 p.m. on Sunday at 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton.
The theme of the celebration is “Moving Forward – Choose You This Day Whom Ye Will Serve” and the corresponding scripture is Joshua 24:15.
Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes, pastor of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Christ, will be the keynote speaker.
Other guests and churches will be: Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ, Supt. James P. Weaver; Hicks Chapel Church of God in Christ of Lampasas, Supt. Elroy Darden; Williams Chapel Church of God in Christ of Rosebud, Elder Darrell C. Martin; and Manasseh Church of God in Christ of Rosebud, Elder Michael Mason.
Special event at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church
The Texas Country Boys will hold a free concert on Sunday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The event, which will be held outdoors, also will include food trucks. Food will be available from the food trucks starting at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.
Donations will be accepted to help fund the musical group’s upcoming trip to Poland and the Ukraine this fall.
Catholic 101/RCIA at St. Luke Catholic Church
Are you interested in learning more about the Catholic faith? Interested in becoming Catholic? Have you wondered who Jesus is or what it is that Catholics believe?
There are ongoing opportunities to explore these questions and more at Saint Luke Catholic Church in Temple as the church is now offering Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and Catholic 101 classes.
The program will start Thursday, Sept. 8, and is open to the public. For information email rcia@slparish.com or call Tom Olsen at 254-773-1561.
‘Going Beyond’ event
“Going Beyond,” a simulcast event for women seeking Jesus, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The event will feature Priscilla Shirer with worship by Anthony Evans.
“If you’ve felt empty and undone lately, prepare to meet God here. Join thousands of women across the globe in this one-day event where you’ll experience whole-hearted teaching straight from God’s Word, worship, and prayer to inspire and challenge you to listen for His voice in your life. Because when we seek Him, we’ll find Him. Don’t miss out on this special event,” the church said on social media.
Tickets are $20 each and include a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org/simulcast or in the church office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call 254-773-6084.
Life Chain event
The 14th-annual Life Chain will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, in Temple.
Participants will gather at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street at 1:45 p.m. and the event will last from 2-3 p.m. Participants are advised to bring a hat and lawn chairs; ice water and signs will be furnished.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”. Those who attend also are welcome to bring their own signs.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.