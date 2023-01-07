Mayor’s prayer service
The C.A.R.E. Leadership Network will present the 23rd annual mayor’s community prayer service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Manning Chapel in the Meyers Christian Studies Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 908 Pearl St. in Belton.
This year’s theme is “Two are Better Together” and the corresponding scripture is Ecclesiastes 4:9.
The event is open to the public.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays from Jan. 13 through April 7. The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.
