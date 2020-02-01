Bible study series
Freedom Bible Fellowship has announced a new Bible study series that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays Feb. 2 through Feb. 23 at 501 Jackson St. in Belton.
The series will focus on the word of God concerning beginnings. It will cover the creation, to identity, to the fall, to the covenant of God our Father. Transportation is available. For information call 254-760-3225.
Men’s Breakfast
A men’s breakfast will take place 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, with the Rev. Everett Anthony and special guests Drayton McLane III and Ron Henry.
For more information, call 254-421-3822.
