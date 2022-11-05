Dan Kirkley

Dan Kirkley, right, of Hope for the Hungry, hands a water filter to a Haitian villager.

 Courtesy photo/Hope for the Hungry

BELTON — Established in 1982, the local and global missions organization, Hope for the Hungry, will celebrate its 40th anniversary at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.