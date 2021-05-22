‘Come and See’ event
Have you ever been asked to “Come and See?”
The Temple/Belton CBS Evening Class will hold a “Come and See” event 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located at 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
This event is for those who are currently participating in CBS, those who have been participants and those interested in becoming participants. The program will have women, men, and couple groups that will be forming in the fall for the Bible study program.
There will be singing, information, fellowship, and refreshments. Participants also will be able to register for the fall Bible study class.
For information call Debbie Rosenberger after 5 p.m. at 254-718-6104 or Paula Meyer at 254-231-2393.
Fourth Friday gospel singing
Cedar Valley Baptist Church, located at 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold its Fourth Friday Gospel Singing event 7 p.m. Friday, May 28.
The event will include singing and worship and is open to the public. A potluck meal will follow the program.
Pastor celebration
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, will honor Dr. C. Edward Maze for 43 years of service to the church 3 p.m. Sunday.
The celebratory message will be delivered by the Rev. David Wilson, pastor of Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church of Dallas.
The Rev. A.C. Stapleton, pastor of Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church of Dallas, will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The welcome and occasion will be given by Minister Maurine Chaney.
A tribute to the pastor and first lady will be given by Brother Harry and Sister Erica Miller.
Music will be provided by the Mt. Zion Music Ministry.
The Rev. A.C. Stapleton will be the messenger for the 9:30 a.m. service honoring the pastor.
The congregation and friends from the community also will honor the pastor and first lady with a drive-by celebration 3 p.m. today.
