Haiti-Faith Groups-Security Risks

A manager at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters, left, speaks with a worker at the door of the center in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, beginning a two-month ordeal before they ultimately went free, Christian Aid Ministries, the agency that sent them hasn't made a permanent return, and several other international groups have also scaled back their work there.

 Odelyn Joseph/AP file

