Vista Community Church
Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow in Temple, is starting a new 10-week class. The first session of “Starting Point” will take place 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
“Starting Point” participants will explore faith issues and address questions about Christianity and relationships with God. To sign up, visit thevista.tv./events.
The church also has a men’s event, “RECON,” planned for Saturday, Jan. 30. The event will include worship, cornhole, tailgating, lawn games, grilling and fellowship with men. To sign up, visit thevista.tv./men.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is continuing to register members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
The class meets weekly live online on Zoom. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in live online core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups live online.
Following the small group sessions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture which is on YouTube via a link to registered participants. The class will finish April 30.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call 254-231-2393 during regular work hours.
Calling area pastors
The Telegram is seeking pastors to send in submissions for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. If you, or somebody you know, would like to contribute to this column email living@tdtnews.com for more details.
