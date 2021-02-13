Have you ever thought of your trials as a blessing? Probably not. I don’t think the first thought that goes through anyone’s mind is, “Thank you Lord for this hardship you have given me!” Although it may not be your first response to trials, can we get to a point where we see trials as blessings?
If anyone knows suffering, it’s Job. In just the first two chapters of Job he lost absolutely everything. He lost his herds of livestock – his income. He lost all his children. He even lost his own health. And in his suffering and grief, what did he do? He prayed:
“Do not mortals have hard service on earth?... So I have been allotted months of futility, and nights of misery have been assigned to me… My days are swifter than a weaver’s shuttle, and they come to an end without hope. Remember, O God, that my life is but a breath; my eyes will never see happiness again” (Job 7:1-7).
Some prayer, huh? But notice, although his prayer is filled with misery and distress, he doesn’t turn away from God. In fact, these are the very things we should bring to God! Your prayers don’t have to be all roses and sunshine. They don’t have to be carefully crafted with eloquent phrases and quoted Scriptures. Jesus says, “Come to me you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest” (Mt 11:28). You are encouraged to “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” (1 Pt 5:7).
There’s only two outcomes for any kind of misery you face in life. Only two outcomes that matter. Either, Satan will use that misery to drive you away from God. Or, God will use it to drive you to your knees in prayer. Then, he will raise you up again with his Word. He will build you up in hope that trusts and triumphs even if the suffering stays. Because when you belong to Jesus, what’s the worst that can happen? You depart this life and enter your heavenly home!
With this perspective, every trial, every obstacle can be seen as a blessing in disguise. Because each one of them gives you a reason to seek Jesus, your compassionate and merciful Savior.