Can trials be useful in sharing the Gospel? It seems that when we are faced with trials, all we can think about is “When will it end?” and “How can I get through this?”.
You may not realize it, but God has been equipping you for a very unique ministry. It’s a ministry that understands people’s hurts and needs because you’ve been there. You’ve experienced it. And, having experienced it, you can sit in the pit with a person when they are hurting. And when they realize that they can’t get through this on their own, you can introduce them to Jesus, your compassionate Lord.
Maybe you know what it’s like to struggle with the worries and anxiety that come with a cancer diagnosis, and you can be an ear to someone who is going through that anew. Maybe you know what it’s like to walk through life with a hole in your heart because you lost someone you love, and you can be a friend, a companion – someone to cry with or laugh with. Maybe you know what it’s like to hit rock bottom, feeling stuck and hopeless as you try to figure out what to do, and you can be there to offer help or a sense of security to someone who just hit new lows.
Each of you is unique in what you have experienced. Each of you is uniquely gifted with difficult and painful experiences. Yes, gifted! Because these allow you to minister in ways that I never could – nor could the person next door. You can use these experiences to connect with people in a very personal way.
And you can use this connection to introduce them to their real help in times of trouble: Jesus. Jesus attends to not only immediate needs. More importantly, Jesus attends to eternal needs.
A paralyzed man was lowered through a hole in the thatched roof. These people trusted that Jesus could meet this man’s immediate need. When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the man, “Take heart, son; your sins are forgiven” (Mt 9:2). Then, to prove that he has authority to meet this eternal need, Jesus said, “I want you to know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins.” So he said to the paralyzed man, “Get up, take your mat and go home” (Mt 9:6).