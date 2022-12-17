Immanuel Baptist Church special services
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will hold two special musical events on Sunday.
The children’s ministry will present the musical “A Country Christmas with a City Twist-mas” at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday during the regular worship service.
The church’s Christmas cantata will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The theme of the cantata this year is “Peace Has Come.”
Both musical programs are free and open to the public.
The church’s Christmas eve service will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and the Christmas day service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 (there will be no Sunday school).
First Christian Church special services
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, invites the public to celebrate its “Advent, Week Four, Peace” service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Senior Minister Mike Snell will present the message, “Preparation for the Prince of Peace,” based on Ephesians 2.11-12.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church will hold a Christmas Eve Service at Morada Temple in the front living area. Several area musicians including Wayne Bachus, Cameron Jackson, Jeff Hogan, Sarah Harris Baker The service will be led by Elders Ruby Jett, Chuck and Deborah Ellis, Jeff Ellis, and Senior Minister Mike Snell. All are invited to attend.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m., Minister Snell will share the message titled “Whew!” based on Hebrews 4.1-11.
For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Volunteers sought
Good News Clubs are in need of volunteers to conduct Christmas party club events. This is an opportunity to share the gospel of the Lord Jesus with children in their space (apartment complexes, daycare centers, schools, or in your backyard).
For information contact Lydia Lowe at 254-780-7780.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.