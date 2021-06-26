Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, is offering a new Bible study program, “Your Life Matters to God” 6 p.m. Wednesdays starting July 7.
The study will focus on salvation, sanctification, the Holy Spirit, a view of the present world, our transformation and more.
“The hardships, difficulties and suffering we experience may seem like evidence that the Lord doesn’t care, but this is not true,” the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., pastor of Eighth Street Baptist, said. “Some of the greatest saints in Christian history have endured unimaginable suffering without doubting God’s love for them. Although the Lord has not promised us an easy life, even in the midst of trials we can know with certainty that our lives matter to him.”
The program on July 7 will be presented by the Rev. Earl Franklin, who will help participants explore First John and see what the Father has bestowed on us.
On July 14, Deacon Victor Boyd will speak about salvation and how God reaches down into our lives through his word and is able to open our minds and hearts to understand the gospel. The corresponding Bible verses for this portion of the program will be Titus 3:4-8, First John 4:9-10, and First John 1:8-10.
On July 21, Deacon Walter Ponder will address the topic of sanctification and how the Lord set us apart for himself so we could live for him. The corresponding versus will be Genesis 2:2-3, Joshua 3:5; and Jeremiah 1:5.
Vernell Boyd will be the special presenter on July 28 and her topic is “In His Provision”. This portion of the program will address how God has promised to provide for all of the needs of his children according to his riches in Christ Jesus. The suggested scriptures are Psalm 62:11-12, Psalm 18:32, Psalm 50:9-15, and Philippians 4:19.
Bettie Dudley will present “In the Holy Spirit” on Aug. 4 and this portion of the program will address the topic of salvation and the Holy Spirit.
On Aug. 11, Sandra Harrison will cover the topic “We Are the Children of God” and the corresponding verse is First John 3:2. This portion of the program is about the special love parents have for their children and how God has love for his children.
Deacon Michael Williams will present “A View of the Present World” on Aug. 18. This topic will address that what we see in our world and our human condition is only temporary. The corresponding verse will be First John 3:2.
On Aug. 25, the Rev. Ernest Gamble will present “Our Transformation” and how when God returns we will be like him and the corresponding verse is First Corinthians 15:20.
A series summary will be led by The Rev. Harrison on Sept 1.