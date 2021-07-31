Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area recently announced that it is resuming group meetings.
The group’s next meeting will be 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Bethel IM Church in Temple. On that day the group will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the organization with a covered dish luncheon.
Summer Night on the Lawn
Memorial Baptist Church will hold “Summer Night on the Lawn” a family friendly fellowship event 6 p.m. today at 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
The event will feature food trucks, bounce houses and yard games. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Local churches to give away school supplies
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Belton First United Methodist Church will host a backpack and school supply give away event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
There will also be many services offered, such as vision screenings and internet safety programs.
The event also will include a story time, an obstacle course, bounce houses and free hotdogs. COVID-19 vaccines also will be available.
Pastoral anniversary
Members of Bethel Independent Methodist Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, are celebrating the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. George E. and Lady Sharon Feagin.
The pre-anniversary service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. This service will be headed by the Temple Co-ed Ministerial Association and the speaker will be the Rev. Garry Tatum of Victory Baptist Church in Temple.
A special anniversary service will take place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. The special guests will be Dr. U.C. Barnes and the congregation from Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
For information call 254-774-9375.
Summer revival program
Temple Christian Center, 5105 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold a summer revival program 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The featured speaker will be Jonathan Whittemore, an evangelist from Lufkin.
The program will be held in person and also streamed online. For information visit
Dyess Grove revival
Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple, will hold a revival event Aug. 8-11.
The guest speakers will be Herman Cramer and Ernie Overstreet.
Service times are: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, followed by a potluck meal; 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, with a kids fun night after the service; 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, with burgers and hotdogs served afterward; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, with a barbecue meal served afterward; and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, with an ice cream social following the service.
For information call the church office at 254-983-0042, Lana Peteete at 254-482-0140, or email dyessgrovebaptist@gmail.com.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are currently sought for the Pastor’s Corner column. For information email living@tdtnews.com.