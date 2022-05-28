There has been so much talk about our identity in our society today, that it has caused many to be confused concerning the question: “Who am I?”
Who or what do you identify with? Were you born a male, then I would suggest that you are a male; the same criteria for a woman. God made you, He formed you in your mother’s womb, and by the way, He knew exactly what He was doing when He made you; He encoded your identity and your destiny in your DNA. You were created for a divine purpose!
Psalm 139:13-18 – “O God, You formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderful made… You saw my substance, being yet unformed, and in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them. How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! They are more in number than the sand.”
The first step in embracing your identity is to be reconciled to God through His Son Jesus Christ. Unless a person is born-again he or she will never find their true identity or destiny. When we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, we are spiritually reborn, taken out of the realm of darkness, where satan was our lord, and placed in the Kingdom of Light, where Jesus is now our Lord and Savior. Now the journey begins as we learn who God really is, what He desires for our lives, and who we really are in Christ as new creations. 2 Cor 5:17 “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creation, old things have passed away, behold all things have become new.”
One of the most important truths that we must learn is that God has completely forgiven us and cleansed us of all our sins, failures, bad choices, etc. and has removed them forever! He doesn’t even remember them! Isaiah 43:25 – “I am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake, and I will not remember your sins!” What a great God we have!
The Apostle Paul said, “This one thing in do, forgetting those things that are behind, and looking forward to the things that lie ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the high call of God in Jesus Christ!” (Phil 3:13-14) The warfare that we face every day is to take every thought captive to the obedience of Christ, because “the accuser of the brethren accuses us day and night before our God” (Rev 12:10) Satan, the defeated devil, constantly condemns, accuses, and reminds us of our failures. However, the Holy Spirit encourages and teaches us we are as new creations in Christ! No guilt, shame, condemnation, or fear has any place in a Christian. When the accuser opens his big mouth, slam it shut by declaring that by the “Blood of the Lamb, and the word of my testimony”, I am totally victorious! The devil is under my feet and not in my head! (Luke 10:19; Romans 16:20)
Besides the accusations that hinder us from realizing our true identity in Christ, the sin of comparison will also do the same. 2 Cor 10:12 – “We dare not compare ourselves with those who commend themselves; but they, measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise.” It is a waste of time and energy to compare yourself to anyone else. You are uniquely unique, God’s handiwork, there is no one like you in the world. If you keep looking and comparing yourself to others, you will never discover who you really are; and thereby never fulfill your destiny.
Identity and destiny go hand in hand; and two of the biggest hindrances to achieving them are the accusations of the devil and the folly of comparing ourselves to others. Who better than you can be you?