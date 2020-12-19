Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, is slated to host its Longest Night Service 6 p.m. Monday — a reflective event intended to honor those experiencing grief.
The service will be live-streamed through Christ Episcopal Church’s Facebook page, and can be accessed online at bit.ly/2KDD4HH, according to the church.
“This year, we are offering a Longest Night Service ... also known as Blue Christmas,” Rev. Becky Sparks, a Deacon at Christ Episcopal Church, said in a news release. “This service will be reflective and will provide a way to accept where we really are. Having a place to experience this context can diminish the effect that grief and sorrow can have on us.”
Sparks said the service’s name stems from the Winter Solstice falling on Dec. 21 — the longest night of the year for those residing in the Northern Hemisphere. She emphasized how 2020 itself may be remembered as “the longest year,” citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Relationships have been difficult to maintain by the distance that’s been put between us and those that we love … and for the families that have lost loved ones in this time, the loss is even more heart wrenching,” Sparks said in a video posted to Christ Episcopal Church’s Facebook page. “Marriage ceremonies have been delayed until next year along with other celebrations.”
But Sparks can see the stars aligning on Dec. 21.
“We are told of a Christmas star, which is (located at) the conjunction between Saturn and Jupiter,” she said. “The last time they were so close was 800 years ago.”
Sparks said this rare alignment could be a sign from the heavens — a sign similar to the one that led Balthazar, Melchior and Gaspar to where Jesus laid in the manger.
“The Christmas experience that occurred over 2,000 years ago was during a time of struggle and disappointment,” she said. “The Longest Night is intended as a safe place where grief, heartbreak and disappointment can be openly shared. We are offering it as a way to sense God’s care and offering of hope in this special time. Prayer partners will be available to respond to requests.”
For further information, the church’s office can be contacted at 254-773-1657.
Christ Episcopal Church also will have an in-person outdoor service at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, while its online Christmas Concert and Children’s Pageant is scheduled for 6 p.m. The church’s traditional Christmas Eve service also will be held in an online format this year at 7 p.m.
All live-streaming is available on Christ Episcopal Church’s Facebook page, the church said.