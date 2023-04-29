Like many churches in Central Texas and across America, First Christian Church in Temple stands at a crossroads.
Facing an aging building with repair and renovation needs, as well as a dwindling congregation, the church is weighing its options. The historic building on Fifth Street is for sale with an asking price of $1.5 million, and several churches and developers have expressed interest. First Christian still could remain where it is, move to a newer building or dissolve. Former minister Mike Snell said earlier this year that the church would not dissolve, but just weeks later he announced his resignation.
As part of its search for an answer, the church is starting a five-week book study on May 5. The book? “Breakthrough: Trusting God for Big Change in Your Church” by the Rev. Dawn Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian Church in Odessa.
“Our church — First Christian Church of Odessa — went through something very similar a few years ago,” Weaks said. “We realized we weren’t alone — many churches are in similar circumstances with aging buildings and an aging congregation.”
The Odessa church was 116 years old and was housed in a downtown building that needed major repairs.
“We sold the building, renovated a newer one, and changed our name to Connection Christian,” Weaks said. “This is happening all over the country. Temple is not a unique situation, they are among many churches facing this situation. Churches have to decide their future.”
Weaks lauded First Christian Church in Temple for transparency regarding its situation.
“They are putting their resources in God’s hands and asking: ‘How do you want to use us?’” she said. “It’s a courageous move on the part of FCC Temple. They are being proactive.”
The book — “Breakthrough: Trusting God for Big Change in Your Church” — tells the story of the Odessa church and its struggle to change.
First Christian Temple members Celinda Hallbauer, Jean Thorp and Snell met Weaks and her husband, Connection Christian’s co-pastor Joe Weaks, at a conference in San Antonio last fall. They invited the couple to Temple to kick off the book study.
“Our church is in transition,” Hallbauer said. “We decided to study this book and the route taken by the Odessa church. We have invited other area churches who are in a similar situation such as FCC Belton, who has sold their historic downtown Belton building, and Copperas Cove Christian Church. There may be other Disciples churches in the area that attend as well.”
The FCC Temple book study begins Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m.
“Participants can choose to attend any of the sessions through June 7,” Hallbauer said. “Each session will cover the same materials and chapters.”