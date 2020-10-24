A walk in the steps of Jesus and Abraham, learning about the Holocaust, working in a restaurant kind of like a soup kitchen — these are just some of the things people who travel to Jerusalem and Israel with Greg and Katie Holloway of Belton get to experience.
So is climbing into a huge cart at a distribution center. The cart is filled with vegetables — some rotting — and bags of food are filled to give to people, Greg said Tuesday.
Then there is the Meir Panim soup kitchen-style restaurant where members of the tour group can serve.
The Holloways took their first trip to Israel in 2006 and have every year except for two years missed when Katie’s parents died, she said.
The idea of the first trip scared Katie, and she spent the first two days pinching herself because the news reports depicting Israel as a war zone were nothing like what they experienced, she said.
Israel reminded her of Central Texas through the geography and temperatures.
“It’s an amazing place, historically, politically and religiously,” Katie said. “Arab and Jewish people worked side by side on a daily basis. The Muslims went to the temple to pray. It was really a melting pot.”
In 2014, rockets were shot in from the Gaza Strip, but the group members didn’t know about it. As group leaders, the Holloways changed destinations and the itinerary as needed to keep the group away from the conflict.
A deeper look
During their first trip to Israel, the Holloways met a man who talked about how thousands of Christians come to Jerusalem every year but never do anything for the Jewish people. That statement touched the Holloways’ hearts, so every year they do something charitable, like work at the food kitchen, plant trees and more.
Greg once was asked if Yeshua was Jewish. Greg said, “yes.” The man responded with, “Why don’t the Christians like us then?” Greg thought that was very profound.
A person doesn’t have to be a Christian to travel with them, but they do have to treat the Jewish people with respect, the Holloways said.
The Holocaust still affects the people in Israel, and that was confirmed for the Holloways in several different ways.
A Messianic Jew, now a converted Christian, told the Holloways some of the things done to Jews by Christians. Greg did research and discovered the things he heard were true — and are never mentioned in a Christian church.
“To tell the truth, it was hard to believe,” Greg said.
“I’ve had Christians tell me that I killed Christ,” a young teenager told them.
The Holloways try to serve the people of Israel, show them the love of Jesus and let them accept what they want to accept. They’ve been led before to say, “I’m sorry.”
Katie shared the story of her encounter with a taxi driver. She felt led to say those two words — I’m sorry. He asked why, and she explained as Christians they didn’t stand with them in the past but will in the future. He pulled the tax over, looked at them and had tears in his eyes.
“Just about everyone in Israel has suffered through the Holocaust and, for you to come halfway across the world to tell me you’re sorry that we suffered, it’s like giving us a little tiny piece of bread that leads us toward healing,” he said.
Katie and Greg have encountered anti-Semitism, and say it is alive and well — and not just in hate groups.
“My Savior was a Jew. How can you not like the Jews?” Greg said.
Katie said, “It’s important to build a building block with the Jewish people, the Christians, the Jews and the Muslims.”
The Holloways are supported in their trips by Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Diamond of Judah is the name of the travel group. Their plans had to change this year because of COVID-19. The Israeli borders are closed. Whether they can go next year depends on how many groups may be listed ahead of them, Katie said.