For a few, poetry is a secret obsession. A great many others enjoy the genre more than they’d admit.
Poetry has a unique way of speaking straight to the soul and stirring the spectrum of our emotions.
It leverages the power of imagination with the fulcrum of words.
A recent National Public Radio Arts & Life piece explores how people have turned to poetry for comfort and courage during the pandemic.
Visits to the website poets.org went up 30% during the past year. At the January inauguration, Amanda Gorman’s performance captivated the discussions the next day as she beautifully used poetry to illustrate bravery. Poetry has a special way of touching us both in our head and our heart.
God adopts the voice of a poet to speak to us. We know this by the way he elegantly addresses humans; terse but evocative.
Moses asks, “When I go to the people, and they ask, who do I say has sent me?” God’s reply: “I Am Who I Am. Say this to the people of Israel, I Am has sent me to you.”
That sounds poetic to me. When Jesus manifests divine energy from a boat to silence the wind and the waves on the sea of Galilee, he utters a poetic rebuke to nature, “Peace! Be still!” And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.
He then said to the disciples in the boat with him, “Why are you so afraid? Have you still no faith?” Call me sentimental, but that language rings as poetry in my ear.
A third of the Bible is written in the literary style of poetry.
We think of books like Psalms, Job, Proverbs, Song of Solomon, and it could be argued that the prophetic books in apocalyptic style are poetry.
Biblical poetry does not always prioritize rhyme like we do in English. It instead uses repetition, patterns, couplets, and images. This allows the poetry to be understood in different languages because it translates well.
The human writers, inspired by the Holy Spirit, composed poetry that expressed their emotion; at times, joyful praise to God and at other moments sorrowful lament over evildoers.
Those of us with a high conviction about biblical inspiration could say that the psalms are our words to God that he receives and then gives back to us.
The poetry books of the Bible have a remarkable power to heal and motivate those of us who believe in the majesty of God.
They elegantly speak divine truth into God’s creation and stir us to new heights of praise. Poetry is an experience meant to be felt. Who of us has not been moved to tears when, dressed all in black, we hear, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.”
Poetic language makes use of images, metaphors, and symbols. Poetry activates our imagination, creating pictures in our minds that we did not see before.
It triggers our emotions as we feel deep inside something stir. Reading the poetry of the Bible, especially Psalms, can draw us nearer to God in a way nothing else can.
I recommend you give some time to reading. Maybe you’re looking for some comfort and courage during this season of uncertainty. God is handing you a resource to bring peace and still to your stormy sea.
Try sitting quietly and alone. As you sit, do a bit of reading. Allow God, through his poetry, to stimulate your head and heart.