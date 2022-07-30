“Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children. 2. And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” (Ephesians 5:1)
One day a young girl asked her mother as they were cooking a roast: “Why do you cut the end of the roast, before putting it into the pan?”
Her Mother paused for a second, searching her memory to find the answer. With no conclusion she called her mother and asked, “Mom, why do we cut the end of the roast before putting it in the pan?” Her mother now in the prime of her senior years replied; “My pan was too small!”
Too small! Wow! All these years, the mother of the young girl, never thought to ask why, because she was simply imitating her mother. In John 5:19. Jesus said: “Very truly I tell you, the Son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing, because whatever the Father does the Son also does. Jesus was declaring before all that He was only imitating what He saw Father God doing, and if anyone ever asked what Father God is truly like, reading the Scriptures, seeing Jesus will tell it all. Jesus is good, because Father God is good: Act 10:38. How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, Who went around doing good and healing all those under the power of the devil, because God was with him.
God is Love, so Jesus loves; John 15:13. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Jesus imitated His Father showing love, laying everything on the line to save the lost. God gave His most precious possession; John 3:16. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
Merriam Webster gives three definitions of the word imitator (1) to follow as a pattern, model, or example; (2) to be or appear like: resemble; (3) to produce a copy of: reproduce. These three definitions say a lot. The problem today is what and who are we imitating. Most of the time we imitate those who have great influence in our lives, mother, father, uncle or aunt. But what has happened today is the world has influenced the church. The church in some cases has become distracted by the enemy which has caused the loss of intimacy with God. Instead of allowing the presence of the Holy Spirit to lead and guide, we have become persuaded by outside sources.
How do we change this? First we must come back to the basics of Love, loving God because HE first loved us! The Word of God should be the emphasis on what we believe and each example of Christ should be imitated. As Merriam Webster stated we must model, resemble and reproduce. Just as Jesus showed us the Father, we must show the world Jesus Christ. As we bend our knees, yielding our hearts to the leading of the Holy Spirit, we will imitate Christ.
Can others see Christ in you? Will you sacrifice your time, sweat and tears imitating Christ in efforts to save the lost! Will we lay it on the line, following Jesus Christ becoming an imitator of Christ? Tell others you see that Jesus is Lord. Tell them He was born of a virgin, died on the cross. Tell them Jesus rose from the dead with all power, glory, because he imitated the Father!