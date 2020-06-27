The Sanctuary, a one-year-old “mobile” ministry, is spreading the word of God throughout the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
And the congregation’s Lead Pastor Richard Gillis, 64, told the Telegram they have been operating out of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., since last week — just one of their several location transitions.
But Gillis detailed how their ministry has functioned well throughout each transition.
“We’ve been functioning this whole entire time … We had live-streaming when we could not hold services, we had a parking lot service for Easter and we moved outside into a park when the weather was better.”
Services also were held in the Belton Christian Youth Center for three weeks before their most recent transition to the CAC. Gillis said seating often was often staged in a “checkerboard pattern” to give congregants ample space.
Although Gillis said it can be a challenge to abide by the CAC’s strict COVID-19 guidelines, he said he understands the standards they have laid out.
“It’s been a challenge because they have very strict standards at the CAC, and we have to abide by their standards,” Gillis said. “But we realized there are new standards coming out. And with the uptick in COVID-19 infections in the Bell County and McLennan County areas, we are going back to being really strict.”
The Sanctuary — whose services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays — will continue to utilize livestreaming through Facebook and YouTube.
“Fortunately for us, we have a technical team that can stream the service live and that’s been really nice,” Gillis said. “We have people with family members from all over Texas that watch it, so it’s kind of been a blessing in disguise.”
Similarly to The Sanctuary, Avenue Church, which meets at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, also is utilizing livestreaming platforms, as the church launched a new online library series titled, “Legends of The Faith.”
“We’re in a series that we started last week entitled Legends of The Faith,” Mark DiFrancesca, Avenue Church’s executive pastor, said in a Sunday video. “We’re going to take a look at people … men and women … who are heroes in the faith.”
DiFrancesa said this video series navigates the lives of commoners, explorers, queens, kings and prophets. But he repeatedly stressed one thing.
“Some are prophets but all that we know is that they learned to trust in God in the face of adversity and trials … Something that I know that you know,” DiFrancesca said.
He said his congregation should understand what it feels like to face adversity and trials, as the country has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do not know all of the answers but I do know the one who has the answers. I ask you to come to faith that God will be the sole force, the healer of our land,” DiFrancesca said.