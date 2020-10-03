KILLEEN — Power Source Music Nashville listed the work of local country music artist Julie Reese at the top of its Christian Country Top 100 list for September.
Reese, a Killeen resident, wrote “Preachin’ to the Choir” a few years ago, but it was finally released in January, she said.
“‘Preachin’ to the Choir’ is a song directed back toward Christians, about just not being judgemental,” Reese said. “Sometimes, we get wrapped up in thinking that we’re right about everything just because we’re Christians, but sometimes we have to take a step back and say, ‘Are we sinning. too?’”
The upbeat tune about examining one’s own actions, attitudes and motivations is all in good fun, Reese said, but it carries a serious message about taking a look at ourselves, as well.
While this is Reese’s fifth radio release, it is her first time having a song featured at the top of the charts.
“It’s something that I’ve been dreaming of since I was about 14 when I started singing,” Reese said. “It really is a huge achievement in my life as far as music goes.”
Reese spent two years in Nashville pursuing her childhood passion for music before returning to her Harker Heights roots in 2000. She relocated to Killeen about 15 years ago, where she now lives with her husband Brandon and their three children, Caden, 19, Jaycie, 13, and Brody, 9, she said.
Her better known songs include “Sinner on My Knees” and “Don’t Hate the Sinner.”
Also proficient on the guitar and mandolin, Reese said from a young age she was inspired by country artists Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn.
While Reese is pleased to have a song featured as a No. 1 hit, she said the notoriety and recognition pale in comparison to the knowledge that the message of her piece will reach those who need to hear it.
“It’s a huge blessing to have a No. 1 hit, but when it comes to Christian music, the number on the chart isn’t as important as knowing that God will reach the people he wants to reach,” Reese said.
In addition to her radio hits, Reese performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville in April of last year.