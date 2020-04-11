Well, let’s just come out and say it, “This Easter is definitely going to be different”. Different in so many ways we don’t have space in this column to list them all. And if we took the space, I would guess that the majority of the things that were “different” would appear at first reading to be negative.
But what if we took a few moments to think about why this Easter’s differences could be positive? Most churches (if not all) were planning pretty extravagant services with the best music, dramatic elements, and messages. As a pastor myself, we look at Easter (please excuse the sports metaphor) as the Super Bowl of Sundays. Heralded as one of the church’s most holy days, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the grave. But, if you’re painfully honest, even church-folks sometimes get wrapped up in the pomp and lose sight of Easter’s true meaning.
Well this year it won’t be all about the majesty and splendor of our services, the eloquence of our sermons, the harmonious sounds of our music, the bright and beautiful pastel colors of our dresses, suits, or hats.
We won’t be getting up early, primping for what seems like hours, rushing to get to our church, or (if you’re not in the habit of attending) a church to be dazzled and amazed at the greatest productions our minds could imagine.
This year, thanks to technology, and, yes, I’ll say it, the shelter in place order, it will all be about Jesus. All the hours of planning and primping can be replaced by listening to as many messages, musicals, and dramas about the miraculous and amazing life, the sacrificial death, burial, and yes, the triumphant resurrection of Jesus demonstrating His love for us, and His ultimate victory over sin, death and the grave. All of this can be accomplished without one family fuss over clothing, which church, denomination, or worship style, or even travel time.
So, even in these troubled times, we can say to each other as many have said before us, “He is Risen, He is Risen Indeed!