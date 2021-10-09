Blessing stuffed animals

After pronouncing a blessing on stuffed animals, the Rev Janice Krause of Christ Episcopal Church, left, encourages Melodi Ellison, 2, to hug them and remember that God Loves her during a Blessing of the Animals event last Saturday at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Texas Country Boys concert

The Texas Country Boys will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.

The concert, which will take place on the grass field behind the sanctuary, is free and open to the public.

A few food trucks will be on site with food for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

The Texas Country Boys bill themselves as being at home in a multitude of musical genres, from old school country to new country to jazz, blues, top 40, gospel or praise and worship. Their first album, “Common Ground,” was released in the summer of 2018.

Grandparenting Summit

Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, will serve as a simulcast host for the “Legacy Grandparenting Summit” set for Oct. 21-22.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from speakers from across eight different sessions, be encouraged through worship and gather with other grandparents who want to build their spiritual legacy.

For information visit https://legacycoalition.com/summit/. To register visit https://legacycoalition.brushfire.com/Legacy-Grandparent-Summit-Simulcast/464708.

Saint Stephen Catholic Church fall festival

Saint Stephen Catholic Church of Salado will hold a fall festival Sunday, Oct. 17, at Tenroc Ranch 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.

A barbecue dinner and Mexican food will be served at 10:30 a.m. Games, live and silent auctions will take place starting at 1 p.m.

Shoebox collection countdown

The Mid-Texas Area will host a countdown event celebration to kick off the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gift collection season 3-6 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church of Rosebud, 111 Main St. in Rosebud.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the impact shoebox gifts have made in the lives of children in over 100 countries.

Calling area pastors

