‘Energize’ children’s program
The children’s ministry at Foundation United Methodist Church in Belton will hold “Energize,” a weekly fellowship and Bible study event for elementary aged children 5:30-7 p.m. each Wednesday evening through Dec. 16.
The event will take place in the fellowship hall. Those who attend may bring their own dinner to enjoy during fellowship time.
The church is located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton.
Church turkey giveaway
Senior Pastor Sheldon Williams and Assistant Pastor and First Lady Monica Williams of Open Fire International Fellowship will hold a turkey giveaway event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at 209 Professor E. Allen Powell Boulevard in Bartlett. Fifty turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
The ministry meets at 209 Professor E. Allen Powell Boulevard in Bartlett for Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays and also offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.