Temple church ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold an “Easter Eggstravaganza” 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The event will include a breakfast, Bible lesson, games and an egg hunt. The event is free and open to the public.
Seaton Brethren Church Easter events
Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple, will hold an Easter breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with live worship music at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m.
The church will host an Easter egg hunt for children following the worship service.
Cross Church on Birdcreek Easter service
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, will hold a special Easter service with communion 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The service is open to the public.
Val Verde Baptist Easter service
Val Verde Baptist Church, 1067 FM 2268 in Holland, will hold an Easter sunrise service 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the church’s tabernacle. There will be a breakfast and a time of fellowship after the sunrise service. No regular Sunday service is planned. The service is open to the public.
First Lutheran Church Easter service
First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold an Easter service with communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The service also will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. The service is open to the public.
Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.