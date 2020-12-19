Kids Helping Kids program
First Baptist Church in Holland, city organizations and other community members will take part in the Kids Helping Kids program today.
The cooperative ministry will provide clothes, shoes and toys to children in need who attend Holland ISD. The program is held each year on the Saturday before Christmas. This year the program expects to help 67 children.
For information about this event and other programs at the First Baptist Church in Holland call 254-657-2521.
The Sanctuary Christmas service
The Sanctuary ministry will hold a Christmas service 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include a time of worship, a message from the pastor and a children’s Christmas play.
Vista Community Church Christmas Eve services
Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow in Temple, will offer Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. The church also will hold children’s programs for infants through preschool.
Additionally, the church will hold a family worship program with services at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
For information or to RSVP visit thevista.tv/christmas.
C.A.R.E. meeting
The C.A.R.E. Leadership Network will meet 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Those who attend will be encouraged to sign up for the 2021 New Year Community Prayer Service. The meeting also will be offered in a virtual format for those who do not want to attend in person. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
For information visit careleadership.org.
Warming shelter volunteers sought
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, is hosting a warming shelter to help the homeless on cold nights. Guests can receive a warm meal, opportunities to shower, and a warm night’s sleep protected from the elements. In order to extend safe hospitality, the program relies on volunteers to staff the warming shelter.
Anyone who would like to volunteer may fill out an application online at tinyurl.com/ycc62gzm.
For information email impacttempletx@gmail.com.
Christmas store
Impact Church and Vista Church have collaborated on a Christmas store at 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Two rooms are filled with toys that people can purchase at an 80-90 percent discount.
Anyone who would like to participate in this program may contact Roy Rhodes or Kerri Harrell at theharrellhouse@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. Toys are available for children ages 2-12.
St. Vincent de Paul closure
St. Vincent de Paul, located at 106 W Ave. D in Temple, is temporarily closing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
It will reopen Thursday, Jan. 7, which is when the next food bank distribution event will take place.
Director Caitlin West said the decision was made since many volunteers are older and the board did not want to risk their safety during the coronavirus surge. The organization also is recovering from a fire on Oct. 12. The group’s main building and food storage area were damaged in the fire.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.