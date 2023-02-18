A former commercial banker and president of Bank of America in Temple has released a new book examining the story of the Catholic Church locally and the creation of the Austin Diocese.
The book — “Faith & Perseverance: The History of the Catholic Church in Central Texas” — can be purchased on Amazon, at Catholic Arts & Gifts in Austin and at Temple’s Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center.
“This is my first book,” said Karl Kuykendall, the book’s author. “I’ve always enjoyed writing, and I have written articles for the diocese’s newspaper and the Catholic Southwest Culture & History Journal.”
“I started working on ‘Faith & Perseverance’ about three years ago,” he said. “I finished it in October.”
“Although the Diocese of Austin has only been in existence for about 75 years, this book goes back to 1745 to the Missions between Cameron and Rockdale.”
The missions — Candelaria, San Ildefonso and San Xavier — were in existence for 10 years and were sizable, similar to the famous missions in San Antonio. Unfortunately, not much remains of the structures.
“When the Diocese of Austin started, it spread over 30 counties,” Kuykendall said. “Now it covers 25 counties and runs from Brenham on the east to Mason on the west, and from San Marcos to the city of West. It includes Temple, Killeen, Waco and Austin.”
“There are 123 Catholic Churches in the Diocese, but the book doesn’t detail individual churches,” he said. “It’s more about the Diocese as a whole.”
“I have directed production on a second book, Treasures of the Diocese of Austin, that is a coffee-book tribute to the Diocese. That book has information about various Catholic churches, convents, schools and hospitals.”
When asked if he would continue his passion for writing, Kuykendall paused, then said: “That hasn’t been determined. I’m supposed to be retired.”
Kuykendall was a banker for 42 years, including 35 at Bank of America. After serving as president at the Temple branch, he later oversaw commercial operations for the bank in Central, South and West Texas.
“Right now, I’m focused on the marketing and promotion of Faith & Perseverance,” he said.