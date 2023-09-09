Polka service
If you tend to doze off during the Sunday morning church service, you might be a good candidate for the upcoming annual Polka service on Sunday, Sept. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church of Bartlett.
The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with liturgy and hymns arranged and conducted by Pastor Ardene Wuthrich of Temple, accompanied by the Praha Brothers Polka Band of Temple.
“The lively, spirited music from the polka band will definitely keep you awake” the church said in a news release.
St. John Pastor Jeremy Ullrich will host the service, which is free and all are invited. After worship, a home-cooked German dinner will be served in the Teinert Recreation Center. Plates will include sausage, sauerkraut, coleslaw, brown beans, buttered potatoes and homemade bread. Plates will be available for $12 each and patrons may dine-in or get plates to-go. Desserts also will be available. Serving continues until 1 p.m. or sold out.
The afternoon will feature a drawing for a quilt made by St. John’s PieceMakers, with tickets going for $1, or six for $5. Also, the St. John women’s organization will host a country store offering baked goods, arts and crafts, and home canned produce.
The church is located at 30650 State Highway 95, about a mile north of Bartlett. For information call the church at 254-527-3341.
Evangelism conference
“(Un)apologetic,” a one-day evangelism conference hosted by the Texas Baptists Cooperative Program, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3C Cowboy Fellowship, 16258 Gooseneck Road in Salado. Doors will open at 8 a.m. for registration and the conference will start at 8:55 a.m.
The speakers will include Braxton Hunter, Michael Jones, Eric Hernandez, Tim Stratton, Adam Coleman and Johnathan Pritchett.
Registration is available online at https://christianapologetics101.com/conferences/salado. Admission is $45 for adults and $25 for students.
Holy Trinity Church, Corn Hill annual bazaar
Holy Trinity Church, Corn Hill will hold its annual bazaar on Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will begin with Holy Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Starting a 11 a.m., Corn Hill fried chicken and barbecue dinner will be served in the parish activity center. Other activities will include children’s games, polka music, a live auction and bingo.
The activity center is located at 8626 FM 1105 in Jarrell. For information visit www.holytrinityofcornhill.org or call 512-863-3020.
First Christian Church
Members of First Christian Church will help with food distribution from 8 a.m. to noon today at Churches Touching Lives For Christ, 702 W. Ave. G in Temple.
On Sunday, the public is invited to worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Rucker Preston, executive director of Family Promise of Bell County, will be the guest speaker. Preston became the executive director in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He and his family have volunteered with guest families since 2012. He is a trustee for Belton ISD and also is a member of the faculty at the Garland School of Social Work at Baylor University. First Christian Church Temple has supported Family Promise of Bell County since its inception in January 2004.
The Praise Team led by David Perez-Guerra, music director and pianist, along with guitarists John Friesner, Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler will lead the music for the 10 a.m. Sunday service. Holy Communion will be observed and all are welcome at the table. Following the worship service, attendees are invited to a fellowship luncheon in Kress Hall followed by the Leadership Team meetings.
Two groups, New Life Crusader (Bible study) and Fearless Conversations (book study) will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45am in the classroom hallway. Bible study will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the church parlor and at choir rehearsal will take place at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church continues to prepare for the Clean-out Sale scheduled for Sept 28-30. An All-Church Work Day is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Volunteers are needed. The Heart of Texas Goodwill is partnering with FCC Temple for this fundraiser. A trailer will be parked at the church during the sale for donations. Donations may be dropped off 8-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28; and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. Temple. For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
‘Sisters United in Faith’ event
The Women’s Ministry at Foundation Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host “Sisters United in Faith,” an interdenominational women’s event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Participants must register prior to the event at foundationgmc.org. The registration fee of $30 covers a continental breakfast, a box lunch and service project supplies. Women in need of a scholarship for the event may contact Foundation Church at 254-780-9673.
Speakers for the event include Amy Jimenez, the women’s ministry coordinator and leader at Temple Bible Church; Ashley Williams, military spouse; and Lily Waters, a life coach with expertise in social work, human services, and criminal justice.
The first Sisters United in Faith conference last fall drew 85 participants, and Becca White, a member of the steering committee, said the group expects at least 100 women for their second conference, which will offer not only speakers, but also an opportunity to serve.
“We’re going to have a couple of service projects featuring CASA and a special ministry at the VA called Women’s RISE,” White said in a news release. “RISE is an inpatient treatment program for women who are recovering from mental illness or need some other kind of rehabilitation as they are coming out of the military.”
In addition, women at the conference will be able to shop for canned goods and crafts at a booth hosted by clients from The Well, offering another opportunity for women in the community to support one another.
White said the day will offer food, fellowship, service, worship, an ice cream social, and fun for women from a variety of churches throughout the community.
“As women of faith, our number one mission is the great commission — to make disciples of Jesus Christ,” White said. “The sign of the cross on our lives is serving God and serving others, so this is an opportunity to do both.”
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon today at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
First Methodist Church Day for Women
The First Methodist Church of Temple will hold its annual fall event, “A Day for Women,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Grobowsky Worship and Life Center at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
The event will include the “Going Beyond” Priscilla Shirer simulcast.
Tickets are $30 each. The event includes a catered lunch, door prizes and a booth from Stitches of Love Women’s Quilt Ministry. Proceeds will help fund local mission and outreach programs. Tickets may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/day4women or at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information contact Kay Birkholz in the church office at 254-773-5269.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are multiple options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. Zoom meetings are offered on Tuesday at noon and again at 7 p.m. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene will hold a Grief Share program from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8. The program is a 13-week series that offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Participants may register online at griefshare.org. For information contact the church office at 254-733-3744.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
