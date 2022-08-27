Psalm 68:1. “May God arise, may his enemies be scattered; may his foes flee before him.” 2. “May you blow them away like smoke as wax melts before the fire, may the wicked perish before God.” 3. “But may the righteous be glad and rejoice before God; may they be happy and joyful.”
It amazes me that anyone can be an enemy of God. No one can stand in His presence let alone defeat Him. Why would a created being even consider that their human ability can destroy or eliminate God, who created them?
Not even Satan himself, can be considered an enemy of God, he too was created. Satan blinds the eyes of atheists or an agnostic, who opposes faith in God! He tries, to convince many by implying that God does not exist. He carries the message of doubt and unbelief to destroy people’s chance for eternity with the Father. He places before them a god of their own intellect, but with all of their intelligence they are never able to come to the truth. Instead of using this intellect to praise the Lord, through deception they turn their hearts from God.
One day we will see the power of God. Jesus the savior of the world, will return to the earth and reign for 1,000 years. This same Jesus proved his love for mankind, by allowing himself on a dark gloomy day in history to be stripped of his clothes, beaten by Roman soldiers until every bruise on his face and body were black and blue. They placed a crown of thorns on His head to mock him as king, and finally they took him to a hill on the outside of the city that was used to kill and punish law breakers. He did nothing to be charged of any crime and yet the religious leaders convinced the people to pronounce a verdict of guilty, forcing Pilate’s hand to sentence him to the cross. All of heaven stood still! The angels were waiting for one command to come from His blood crusted lips, to save Him! Yet because of His love, Jesus never said a mumbling word! He allowed His blood to spill, to fulfill the Scripture!
Upon that lonely hill called Calvary, every sin known to man was placed upon him, and every drop of blood, paid the ultimate price. As He uttered his last words, “It is finished,” completing the task that was given to Him by the Father, He gave every man, woman or child a chance to have eternal life. So, let God arise, and His enemies be scattered! Three days and nights His body lay in a borrowed tomb, as his Spirit entered into Hell, the power that Satan once had was now removed. Jesus snatched the keys of death, hell and the grave out of Satan’s hands. Three days and nights had passed; death tried everything within its power, but could not hold him! The grave could no longer wrap itself around him, and Hell’s doors had to open wide, for it could not contain Him! Jesus rose from the dead, with all power in His hand! Let God arise and His enemies be scattered! And one day Jesus will return to this earth, not as a meek lamb, that so many still portray, but as the King of kings and Lord of lords. And yes, every knee will bow and tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord! Let God arise and His enemies be scattered!