During this year’s spring break, when a lot of young people headed for the beach, the First Baptist Church of Temple sent 17 members of its college youth group on an outreach.
In the past, that has meant a long-distance trip. This year they found a way to serve at home.
“We partnered with our friends at the Un-Included Club,” said Evan Duncan, the church’s teaching and communications pastor. “We used this time to work alongside them in some of the projects they are doing. They are making a big impact on our city, so it was an opportunity for us to join in.”
From Saturday through Tuesday, March 13-16, including Sunday afternoon, the college students and their leaders teamed up with the workers and student leaders of the UC.
“It was fun to work with the Un-Included Club,” Duncan said. “There was a lot of communication and good relationships begun.”
Most of the work projects were at the club’s seven-acre urban farm, he said. The young volunteers worked on the farm’s prayer trail, planted fruit trees in the orchard and mulched trees and brush.
In 2019, the church’s youth group traveled to McAllen to help a nonprofit do relief work at the border. The ramifications of lodging and travel enter into those kinds of trips, he said. This time the students were able to take care of that themselves.
“They loved it,” he said. “They were excited to do the work right here. My hope is this helps them see what God is doing around them or opens their eyes to other experiences.”
Zeta James, 19, a freshman at the University of Mary Harden-Baylor, said the volunteers mostly did farm-type labor.
“I started building chicken coops,” he said. “We also planted fruit trees to make the area look nice.”
He has worked in roofing construction, he said, and did not find the physical labor too tiring. He and the other members of the church group had the energy to complete the tasks and have a good time, he said.
“What the Un-Included Club is trying to accomplish is to minister to the whole community around them,” James said. “Their goal is to teach people to be self-sustainable, to be able to grow their own crops.”
The project enabled him to help people help others, like creating a cycle, he said.
“I feel like local ministry is a good opportunity for this church,” he said. “There are problems here, not just out in the world.”
Hannah Brown, a UMHB senior majoring in Christian studies, is an intern with the church’s college group and did some of the behind-the-scenes work for the outreach.
“While we were there I helped plant some trees and really got to know the folks at the Un-Included Club,” she said. “It was really cool for a lot of our students to see a place where they can serve here.”
Brown said she was impressed with Doree Collins, the UC director, and her family.
“You can tell how passionate she is and how she has a deep love for this community and especially the kids in it,” she said.
Brown expects to be enrolled in George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University this time next year. She lives in Temple with her husband, Jesse Pipes, and plans to continue being a part of the First Baptist Church of Temple. If the college group repeats with the UC next year, she said, she wants to be a part of it.
“I think as a Christian we have a responsibility to join in where God is doing good works already,” she said. “And I think the Un-Included Club is a living example of God doing good works in our home town.”
Josh Flores, missions minister at the church, said Collins and the UC came up with the idea of the spring break outreach. Flores did some digging in the orchard but also supervised, he said, “checking in to see we were helping accomplish their vision, not taking it over.”
He said he has found college students to be willing workers.
“They are one of the easiest demographics to work with,” he said. “We were doing physical labor and I can honestly say I didn’t hear a single complaint. Everything was very positive.”
He had another good word for the Un-Included Club.
“My favorite part of the week together was that they transformed us more than we helped them.”