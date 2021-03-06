Eighth Street Baptist Church will observe the 19th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., and his wife, Sandra, 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. George Harrison Sr., pastor of the First Baptist Church NBC of Waco, will deliver the anniversary sermon.
Pastoral and ministry tributes will be delivered to the Rev. Harrison and his wife by Deacon Walter and Mission Two President Evelyn Ponder. Mrs. Harrison serves as president of Mission One.
Belton City Councilman Dan Kirkley, founder of Hope for the Hungry, an international ministry headquartered in Belton, and Temple Mayor Tim Davis are scheduled to give special remarks.
The church is located at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.