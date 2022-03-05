A local organization that helps those in need after natural disasters is looking for more residents who would like to help.
The Central Texas Christian Disaster Response Team is hosting two events this month to train volunteers and supply its relief efforts. The organization works with Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief, providing support to those affected by disasters across the state.
Jim McDougall, who is the chairman of the local organization, said the training being held locally gives teams in the region the tools to help during a disaster.
“Once we get a request, we assess it and call out different teams,” Jim McDougall said. “There are teams all over the state that do different things.”
The first event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on March 12 in the fellowship hall at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The event will include the creation of scripture cards, salvation necklaces and messages of hope.
Later this month, the organization will partner with Texas Baptist Men to host a disaster relief workshop over two days at Little River Country Church, 1406 W. Church St. in Little River-Academy.
The workshop, which will take place March 18 and March 19, will be available to anyone interested in working in disaster relief. The first day of the event will include a mandatory orientation, while the second day will contain a variety of free classes to train volunteers.
Classes offered at the workshop will include subjects such as fire and flood recovery, basic food handling skills and how to operate a chainsaw.
Organizers said those interested in the March 12 event can just show up at any time, while those wanting to attend the disaster relief workshop needed to register ahead of time.
Residents can register for the workshop on the Texas Baptist Men website www.tbmtx.org/events/dr-orientation-little-river-academy.
Monica McDougall, who leads the local shower and laundry team, said those who are interested in joining the organization do not have to be Baptist or men, despite the state organization’s name.
Membership on the state level, Monica McDougall said, is composed of about 40% women members.
“You don’t have to be a Baptist, and you don’t have to be a man,” Monica McDougall said. “As long as they are a follower of Christ, they are more than welcome to join us.”
Jim McDougall said the local organization has about 500 members on its rosters, though not all help for every disaster.
While the organization has many members, Jim McDougall said work and life conflicts mean more volunteers are always appreciated.
“Out of the people that do most of the work, I would say 75% or more are retired because they can’t get off work or they don’t want to spend their vacations at a disaster,” Jim McDougall said.
Last year, Jim McDougall said members of the organization went and helped in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
He said the organization only goes out to a disaster site when they are requested by some entity that is already there, such as a police department or a church. He said waiting for this request ensures the volunteers show up where they are needed and don’t make an already bad situation worse.