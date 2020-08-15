James 3:11-12 states, “Can both fresh water and salt water flow from the same spring? My brothers and sisters, can a fig tree bear olives, or a grapevine bear figs? Neither can a salt spring produce fresh water.”
This reminds me of when I first decided to follow Jesus. I was 16 years old and I was considered an “at-risk” youth. I had some anger issues that stemmed from a turbulent home life but God began to work on my family and me. I knew God was calling me to the ministry and I quickly realized that when God calls you to something, he prepares you for the task by removing what shouldn’t be there and by building you up in your new identity.
For me, this required addressing the way I spoke. I had quite the mouth on me and when I gave my life to Christ my heart would physically hurt every time that I swore. Literally. As I began to pray and grow in my relationship with God, he reminded me that both fresh water and salt water could not come out from the same fountain.
In other words, if God was calling me to preach, I could not preach life on a Sunday, but then speak however I wanted to during the week. Although I would remain an imperfect human being, my character needed to be shaped to reflect Christ well even when I wasn’t in the pulpit.
So my question to you this week would be: What is coming out of your mouth when you speak to your waiter, your spouse or even those who think differently from you? Remember that those who have placed their faith in Christ represent Jesus beyond Sunday. We are a constant work of progress but we should still progress. God does this in His timing, through His Spirit and for our good.