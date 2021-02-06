If you are like me, you were happy to say good-bye to 2020. Many of you (myself included) endured some extremely hard times. Many have lost jobs, loved ones (due to COVID and other causes), and most, if not all, have endured other disruptions to “life as we knew it”.
Then there was the election cycle, with all its uncertainty and mudslinging from both sides, which added more division into an already fractured society. At times, out of frustration, many have looked upward and cried out, “Help, everything is out of control”.
As I looked through the Old Testament scriptures, there were many times recorded when our greatest fears were echoed by peoples from many nations. But each time, there were calming reminders that God was, and is, both omnipresent and omnipotent. Let me quickly explain further.
Omnipresent simply means present everywhere. That’s right, God was, and continues to be present with you, although sometimes you may find it difficult to find Him. Omnipotent means that God is all powerful, or simply stated, “God is still in control”. Many times over this past year, it may have looked and felt as though He wasn’t, but in every situation, He was there. Currently, He is there, and we can take comfort in the promise, that He always will be there throughout our future.
So, 2021 is now here. Let me challenge you to remember these important attributes of God and encourage you to remember that no matter your circumstances, God is with you, and God is in control.