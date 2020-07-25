First Baptist Church of Academy has taken its annual vacation Bible school to neighborhood front yards this summer.
“We decided that since we wouldn’t gather at our church facility like we usually do, that we would do like a backyard Bible club,” Kim Steck, a vacation Bible school volunteer, said. “We would just meet at different homes.”
Steck told the Telegram how there are four different homes participating in this year’s Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme is “Power and Light Co., Owned & Operated by God.”
“There are four different homes that are hosting and for three nights each. It goes to 7 to 8 p.m.,” she said. “My home was the first (on July 16-18). There’s another house that’s close by the church, and then the two others are going to be later this month over in Academy.”
Steck explained how thankful she was for her church to come together and find an alternative to a traditional Vacation Bible School.
“We’re definitely looking at different ways to do ministry during this time ... And you know the Lord provided us an avenue to do this, Steck said. “It was a lot of fun to be able to host the kids and see their excitement about coming, participating and hearing the Bible stories.”
Steck said many parents were elated for First Baptist Church of Academy’s capability in holding a vacation Bible school, albeit in a new structure.
“They were very excited. The parents expressed that they were relieved that there was something they could bring the children to and enjoy,” she said. “I think the kids had a great time. They were excited about coming back every evening.”
When they are not listening to various stories from the Bible, children are involved in a variety of craft activities.
First Baptist Church of Academy’s final two vacation Bible school programs are slated for next week: 7 p.m., July 27-29, on the Royal Oaks playground in Academy; and 7 p.m., July 29-31, at 104 Vela Way in Academy.