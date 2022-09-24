During my life, I am not sure when, front porches disappeared on the majority of houses being built.
I am talking about the front porches that accommodated a few chairs and room to just sit, relax and enjoy the company of others.
A gathering place of families after eating each evening. If it was a house in town it was a place where people walking by might stop and visit or neighbors may wander over and sit awhile.
Family, friends and neighbors often spent time together on these front porches.
But it seems the front porch died out for many.
We first moved to the “back deck”. Then “privacy” fences were installed.
I never really understood privacy fences. I never did anything in my backyard I felt I needed privacy for. But these fences separated us from others.
And then with the increase of air conditioning in homes, we all just went inside.
Once inside we then fell silent in conversation with one another as we gave our attention to television, then computers, and then I-phones.
And now, with all of the time saving devices we have embraced, like microwave ovens, research at our fingertips, and instant meals, we seem to have less time and interest in sharing time with family, friends and neighbors.
In fact it seems to be a “social taboo” for someone to just drop by and visit anymore.
I know this is not true for all people but it does seem to be the case with the majority.
People who live beside each other for years may have never even met.
And we often become isolated even when we have people all around us.
And we have seen a rise in depression and suicide in our society.
I can’t help but wonder that this may be caused in part by our isolation.
The scripture warns us about this.
Ecclesiastes 4:9: “Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their efforts. (10) For if either falls, his companion can lift him up; but pity the one who falls without another to lift him up.”
Maybe we should seek the “front porch” again.
On the porch we talked about our struggles and shared our faith and testimonies and gave encouragement or advice to one another. We laughed a lot.
We gave our family, friends and neighbors something very precious — our time and attention.
Pray today for God to lead you to call or visit someone you may have let life separate you from.
They may need a little time with you more than you know.
Say the kind word to a stranger you pass. It may be the best thing, and the most needed thing they receive today.
In other words, take time to care for one another.