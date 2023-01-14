More than 65 years after Dorothy McDonald started teaching her Sunday school class to a group of first graders, she is now stepping down from that role.
McDonald, 92, currently teaches classes at the First Baptist Church in Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, where she has been since 1984. She said that the last day of teaching her church’s Sunday school will take place on Jan. 15.
While McDonald still enjoys her role as a teacher, she said she felt that it was time to let someone else take over while she could still make the transition.
“My last lesson is in Psalm 139, and as I approach my final day of teaching I know that God has called me to pass the torch as they say due to my writing becoming more difficult due to arthritic hands, along with my hearing becoming worse, and I just don’t want to leave my class hanging if something happens to me without someone to step up and teach,” McDonald said.
McDonald first became a Sunday school teacher in 1957 when she, and her then husband Bob, moved to Robinson, just south of Waco.
There the couple joined the First Baptist Church of Robinson, with Dorothy donating her time as a first grade teacher after asking where she was most needed. The couple eventually had five children who also attended the school.
When McDonald’s first husband passed away in 1967, she later remarried the recently widowed Duke McDonald, who also worked at the church as a teacher as well.
The couple eventually retired and moved south to Moffat in 1984, where they both started their work teaching at a local church once more.
For McDonald, her favorite part about being a Sunday school teacher was guiding them along the path to salvation.
“Well, the plan of salvation … and as the children that I had taught would go forward on Sunday mornings and become baptized, this is what made my heart so happy,” McDonald said. “Just knowing that they now made public their desire to have the Holy Spirit guide and direct them is what teaching is all about.”
Over the years, McDonald said she estimates hundreds of children and others have gone through her teachings.
Currently, McDonald said she has been teaching a group of 23 church members during the senior adult class at the church.
In her time as a teacher, McDonald said she has never used a bit of technology, instead taking about a week to create each lesson plan.
“It takes me about a week to work up one lesson and it is a lot of time but I have always enjoyed learning more and more about God and be in his word while studying,” McDonald said. “I have never had the desire to use any technology to help with my lessons because you don’t need it — all of Life’s lessons are found in the Bible. Just look and read.”
Now that she will have more free time to herself, McDonald said she plans to continue reading the Bible and the many other Christian books that have been sitting on her bookshelf.
McDonald said she also plans to stay healthy and engaged with the church by continuing to exercise with a group of ladies from the church three times a week. She said that at 92 she is blessed to have good health and still have her mind.
Taking over her classes at the church will be fellow teacher Mark Bender.
“He has been a wonderful asset to our Church leading us in music with his talents along with being a wonderful man of God,” McDonald said. “Our Pastor Donald Valenta may choose to appoint an additional teacher as he sees the need.”