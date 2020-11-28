Open Fire services offered in Bartlett
Open Fire International Fellowship meets at 209 Professor E. Allen Powell Boulevard in Bartlett for Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays and also offers services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Cedar Valley Baptist Church
The gospel quartet Amazed will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The church’s usual gospel singing sessions have been postponed until Dec. 31.
‘Energize’ children’s program
The children’s ministry at Foundation United Methodist Church in Belton will hold “Energize,” a weekly fellowship and Bible study event for elementary aged children 5:30-7 p.m. each Wednesday evening through Dec. 16.
The event will take place in the fellowship hall. Those who attend may bring their own dinner to enjoy during fellowship time.
The church is located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton.
Foundation UMC family advent festival
Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold a family advent festival 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn what it means to wait for the Christ child and how this journey to Bethlehem is relevant to today’s families.
Those who would like to participate must schedule their family’s arrival time in order to limit the number of people in the church’s Life Center at one time. Each family will take home a goody bag filled with treats and special activities to continue the celebration at home.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/y56f99sg.
