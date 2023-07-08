Crimson River Ministries will present a gospel concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple.
The Mylon Hayes Family group will open the show and the main headliner will be the Mark Trammell Quartet.
“Mark Trammell is a favorite of Temple gospel music fans,” Crimson River Ministries Director Tony Watson said in a news release. “Mark Trammell appeared on our stage for the first time at our very first concert in 1991 as a member of Greater Vision. When he began his own group in 2002, we have consistently had concerts with Mark Trammell Quartet as a part of them,” Watson said.
Having the Mylon Hayes Family perform in Temple has been a bit of a challenge, according to Watson.
“The Mylon Hayes Family is a group that we have tried and tried to bring to Temple. They have only been traveling nationally for a few years and just do not get to Texas much,” Watson said. “We are so excited that their schedule allowed them to be with us at this particular event.”
Watson added that the groups are good friends, work together frequently, and the combination could provide for some “pleasant surprises” in the concert.
For more than 40 years Trammell has been able to sing gospel music. Something he says, “evolved from a dream to a life’s call; from just singing to ministry.”
The Mark Trammell Quartet is made up of Stephen Adair, tenor; Nick Trammell (son of Mark), lead; Mark Trammell, baritone; Will Lane, bass; and Trevor Conkle, piano. The group uses a blend of live music and tracks to provide a complete quartet experience.
Based out of Hudson, N.C., the Mylon Hayes Family’s roots are all about the Lord, gospel music and edifying the church, Watson said. Mylon, originally from Boone, N.C., spent most of his life singing with his parent’s full-time ministry, The Hayes Family. Wendy, a native of Morganton, N.C., grew up singing solos at church and is no stranger to music ministry herself. In 1995, the couple married and God has blessed them with three children, who now minister with them full time: twin sons, Conner and Bailey, and their daughter, Kennedy.