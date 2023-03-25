Almost a year after its original building was destroyed in a tornado, First Cedar Valley Baptist Church will dedicate its new structure.
The church has announced that it plans to hold a dedication ceremony for its new building on April 1, even though the structure has been in use since December. The original church building was destroyed in the April 12, 2022, Cedar Valley Tornado that tore through Bell County west of Salado.
Donnie Jackson, pastor of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, said the dedication will start at 11 a.m. at the church, 12395 FM 2843 near Salado, and will consist of various speeches and musical elements.
“The church is dedicating (the building) to the lord, he is the one that brought us through all of this,” Jackson said. “As a church family and a congregation, we are dedicating this building to the lord since it is in his hands and belongs to him. He can bless it, and let it stand, or he can do as was done before and allow the tornado to come along and wipe it out. We know he is in control.”
Speakers at the event will include some members of the community, some former pastors of the church as well as a collection of local politicians. Jackson said the church is not releasing the list of speakers at this time due to security concerns.
Organizers said that after about an hour of listening to people speak, the event will take a break for lunch which will include a catered barbecue.
The event, organizers said, would start with a performance by the church’s in-house musical group and end with a concert by The Erwins.
Jackson said the event will be free and open to the public, and hopes anyone in the community who helped the church in its time of need comes out.
While the tornado did cause the congregation to go without a permanent building for many months, church officials said it did allow for changes to be made.
Jackson said that the former building was mostly plain and unremarkable, with the new one now having more of a steeple appearance.
“The other building was nice, we had only been in it 13 years, but we were able to make some changes,” Jackson said. “We added on to the building at the back part … and added about another 2,000 square feet. We were able to make some changes that we felt like would be a much greater improvement on the inside and outside as well.”
Jackson said he and the congregation have been happy to be able to rebuild and make improvements all without having to go into debt.
In addition to the insurance money the church collected, officials said it also received more than $15,000 in donations on GoFundMe.
“(God) allowed that tornado to come along and destroy our building because he had a greater purpose,” Jackson said. “We didn’t know what it was but our church has grown spiritually and grown in numbers in the last year.”