The Erwins and The Sound will be featured in concert to kick off the 31st year for Crimson River Ministries. The concert will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Erwins and The Sound are some of the fastest rising groups in gospel music today. The Erwins are made up of siblings Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin. In 2020 they won their first Dove Award as well as being nominated for their first Grammy. They are currently featuring songs from their most recent recording, “Favorites: On Repeat”. The Erwins call Edgewood home, but average about 275 appearances per year throughout the country in churches and on the gospel concert circuit, according to a news release from Crimson River Ministries.
The Sound is made up of Rob Mills and his two sons Levi and Jacob. They began singing on a part-time basis as the Rob Mills family when the boys were young and later took on the name The Sound. If the name The Sound is familiar, it is because there was a previous group called The Sound that was a popular gospel group, based in Houston. Rob Mills is a former member of that group and was able to secure the name a few years ago.
Crimson River Ministries spokesman Tony Watson said he believes this is a fitting way to begin Crimson River Ministries’ 31st year.
“These two artists represent not only the present, but the future of gospel music in America,” Watson said. “The Erwins already have a great following in this area, due not only to their music, but to their father, Dennis Erwin, and his evangelistic work for over 45 years. They are featured annually at the National Quartet Convention’s Main Stage and have performed on the Dove Awards. The Sound was a regular part of our concert series for the first five years of our ministry, and Rob Mills was part of that group for the first three years of that. He has remained a close personal friend of ours and his sons are incredibly talented.”
With The Erwins and The Sound you’ll hear combinations of different sounds and styles, and hear sounds ranging from live acoustic music with just guitars to big ballads with orchestration.
Tickets are $20 and all seats are general admission. To purchase a ticket visit crimsonriverministries.com.