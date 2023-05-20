First Christian Church
First Christian Church Belton and First Christian Church Temple will host “Worship in the Park” at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Heritage Park, 1502 Park Ave. in Belton. The event will be led by the Rev. Byron Singletary, chief of chaplains for the Central Texas VA Healthcare Center and interim minister for First Christian Belton. The Praise Team from First Christian Temple, including vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler, Jouper Mouring, Guitarists John Friesner and Brent Mathesen and Marilyn Van Schoelandt, pianist from First Christian Belton, will lead the music. Special Music will be brought by the FCC Belton choir directed by Van Schoelandt. The service also will include Holy Communion. The event is open to the public
First Christian Church Temple continues the book study “Breakthrough, Trusting God For Big Change In Your Church” by Dawn Darwin Weaks with weekly sessions held on different days/times each week covering the same chapters. Three groups will meet on Sunday, May 21 from 9-9:45 a.m. and one group will meet on Wednesday, May 24, 6-6:45 p.m. The study will continue through June 10.
On Wednesday, May 24 from 5-8 p.m, First Christian Church Temple will participate in the Imagine the Possibilities Tour. The public is invited to visit the historic church at 300 N. Fifth St. for a tour and refreshments.
For more information, call the church office at 254-773-9061.
River Church
River Church, 312 W. Ave. O in Belton, will hold a special service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The service will feature special guests Scott and Shannon Windrum. The service is open to the public.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, is honoring Dr. C.E. Maze for his 45 years of service to the church and community with multiple events planned.
A pre-anniversary service will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The speaker will be the Rev. DeChard Freeman, pastor of Abundant Life Fellowship in Pflugerville. The master of ceremonies will be the Rev. Bryant Ward. Music will be provided by Voices of Zion and Abundant Life Fellowship.
Another pre-anniversary service will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The Sons and Daughters will be in charge of the program and will be the speakers of the hour. The master of ceremonies will be Rachae Ollison. Music will be provided by the Voices of Zion and a praise dance will be performed by Ariyan Johnson and Roderick Burton.
Another pre-anniversary service will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association is in charge of the program. The speaker is Dr. U. C. Barnes, Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church and president of TACMA. The master of ceremonies will be Johnnie Rayson-Henry and music will be provided by the Voices of Zion and Corinth Baptist Church.
The celebratory service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The message will be delivered by The Rev. David L. Wilson from Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church in Dallas. The master of ceremonies will be the Rev. Alfred C. Stapleton, pastor of Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church in Dallas. The welcome will be given by Ashley Bates. A tribute to the pastor will be given by Charles Edward Maze II and a tribute to the First Lady will be given by Keri Taylor. Music will be provided by the Voices of Zion and Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church. The morning worship service will take place at 9:30 a.m.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
