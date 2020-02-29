Black gospel program
More than 100 people attended the “Rejoice! The Evolution of Black Gospel Music” program last Saturday at the Bell County Museum.
The program featured performances by six choirs as well as local music legend Dorceal Duckens.
At intervals during the program, Robert Darden, a journalism professor at Baylor University, spoke about the history of the music from slavery to the present. Some of the African tribes had made cultural and social advances before coming to America, he said. Their owners purposely separated them from one another so that they lost their language and other parts of their culture, he said.
“They took everything away except music,” Darden said. That music remains the basis of African-American churches in America today, he said. What it comes down to, he said, is “Jesus loves you.”
Eighth Street Baptist pastoral anniversary
Eighth Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will observe the 18th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. on Sunday, March 1, in services at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The Rev. Roy Jackson of Kansas City, and former associate minister of Eighth Street Baptist, will deliver the morning sermon. Dr. George Harrison Sr., moderator of the Willow Grove Baptist District Association and pastor of First Baptist Church NBC of Waco, will deliver the afternoon message.
Special music will be provided by the choirs of Eighth Street and First Baptist. The Rev. Earl Franklin and his wife, Julie, are co-chairs of the anniversary observance. Grief class
First Baptist Church in Belton is offering a six-week class, “Understanding Grief and the Impact It Has on Our Lives” beginning 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
The class is for those experiencing grief and wanting to understand the grieving process. It also is for anyone that desires to be better equipped to bring comfort to others as they grieve.
Dr. Randy Hughes will combine both instruction and discussion to help participants understand grief, its impact, and how to minister to those experiencing grief.
The class is open to the public. To register, visit www.fbcbelton.org/disciplelife.
The church is located at 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
Black gospel concert
A Texas black gospel concert will take place 7 p.m. today in the chapel (building 99) at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
The concert will include performances by The New Sensational Royal Lights, The Spiritual Lights, The Amazing Heavenly Lights and God’s Anointed and Appointed.
For information contact the chaplain office at 254-743-0991.
