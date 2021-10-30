Music to Help Others
Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, will hold a “Music to Help Others” concert 4 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will raise funds for the Temple Literacy Council. Featured performers will include Leon W. Couch III, piano and organ; Sheryl Goodnight, flute; Gerald Nicholas, soloist; and Lois Reiter and Sarah Mukaddasi, violin. Also included in the program will be a pumpkin carols sing-along. The church suggests a donations of $5 per person.
Mother’s Day Out offered at Belton First United Methodist
Belton First United Methodist, 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton, has reopened its Mother’s Day Out program after being closed due to COVID-19.
There are many openings for children age 18 months through 4 years old. To sign up for the program or for information, email fumcdayout@gmail.com.
C.A.R.E. Leadership breakfast
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment network will meet 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Helping Hands Ministry, 2210 Holland Road in Belton.
The meeting will include breakfast, prayer and fellowship.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. If you or someone you know may be interested in contributing content, email living@tdtnews.com for more details.
