Val Verde Baptist Church will celebrate the instillation service of a new pastor this Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Worden served as pastor of the church 2007-2017, and is welcomed back by the membership.
The worship service will be led by the Rev. Tom Henderson, Missions Director of Bell Baptist Association. Leading the music will be the Rev. Tim Worden, accompanied by Stacy Worden.
Services will begin 10:50 a.m. Following services will be baptisms and a fellowship potluck meal. The public is invited to this special event in the life of Val Verde Baptist Church.
All are welcome at regular weekly services which take place 10:50 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Val Verde Baptist Church is located at 1058 E. FM 2268, nine miles east of Holland and nine miles south of Rogers via FM437. For more information, call or text 254-721-0674.