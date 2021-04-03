My earliest childhood memory dates back to when I was 4 years-old.
The details are obscure, but I remember three things: First, I was obsessed with Superman; second, I wanted to see if I could fly like Superman; and third, we lived on the third story of an apartment building.
I was playing in the living room and decided that I would tie a towel around my neck like a cape and throw myself off the balcony. However, what good was it to fly all around my apartment complex if my mom wasn’t there to see it? So, I went back inside and told my mom to come watch me fly! She calmly replied, “First fly around the living room. And, if you can do that, I’ll let you fly around the apartment complex.” I responded, “That won’t work, mom! I need to get up high like Superman!”
Obviously, my mom won that argument. Otherwise, my life could have tragically turned out much different. But this (now) funny childhood story reminds me a lot of Jesus’ reasoning in Luke 16:10. “Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much…”
Many of us want to fly around the apartment complex but can’t fly around the living room. We see ourselves wanting to imitate Superman when, really, how we steward what we have is more like a kid in a towel.
I tell you this story, however, not to tell you that you can’t do amazing things with your life or that you shouldn’t be ambitious.
Rather, I want to encourage you to be faithful with what’s in front of you.
How you handle what you do have will not change with what you don’t have. It will only magnify it.